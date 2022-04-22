Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,354,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $192,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.