Scotiabank Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$76.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.82.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 126,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,809. The firm has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Metro has a 12-month low of C$55.50 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.62.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current year.

About Metro (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.