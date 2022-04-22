Scotiabank Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

FINGF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

