Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.32 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

