Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN opened at $324.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

