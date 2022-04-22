SEB Equities Lowers Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) to Hold

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGFGet Rating) was downgraded by SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 236 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BITGF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BITGF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

About Biotage AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

