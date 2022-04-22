SEB Equities Lowers Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) to Hold

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 236 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BITGF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BITGF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

