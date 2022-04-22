Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

