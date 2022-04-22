SEGRO (SGRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SEGRO (LON: SGRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SEGRO had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,325 ($17.24) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.30) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – SEGRO had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,325 ($17.24) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2022 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,445 ($18.80) to GBX 1,545 ($20.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.52) to GBX 1,560 ($20.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGRO traded down GBX 2.84 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,374.16 ($17.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,001,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,244. The company has a market cap of £16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,311.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,321.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 980.60 ($12.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.62).

Get SEGRO Plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.