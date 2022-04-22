SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results reflect higher revenues. Global presence, a diverse range of product offerings, strategic acquisitions and robust assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to continue driving growth. Additionally, technological innovations and rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) across financial institutions will also likely support financials. Nevertheless, steadily rising expenses might hurt the bottom-line growth. The company expects inflationary pressure on personnel costs to continue in the quarters ahead. Further, as the company’s business is mainly technology-driven, expenses related to the same will continue rising.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.99. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

