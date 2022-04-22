Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 191,298 shares of company stock valued at $15,968,604. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

