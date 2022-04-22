Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

