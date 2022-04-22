ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00.

SFBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

