ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of SFBS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

