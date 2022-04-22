Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after buying an additional 483,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after buying an additional 508,663 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.