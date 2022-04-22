Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 43,565 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

