Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 83,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,988. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLX. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

