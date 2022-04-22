Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEN. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

