Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 7,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.