Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

