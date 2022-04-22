Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The company has a market capitalization of £801.83 million and a P/E ratio of 60.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 795.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 917.29. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 698.60 ($9.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.58).
discoverIE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
