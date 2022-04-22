Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for XP Factory (LON:XPF)

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON XPF opened at GBX 30.75 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. XP Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About XP Factory
