Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for XP Factory (LON:XPF)

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON XPF opened at GBX 30.75 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. XP Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get XP Factory alerts:

About XP Factory (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.