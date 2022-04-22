Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 33.10 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.49 ($0.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.62. The company has a market cap of £432.32 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67.
About Savannah Energy (Get Rating)
