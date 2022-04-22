Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of TON stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.96. Titon has a 52-week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.35.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

