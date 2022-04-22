Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of TON stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.96. Titon has a 52-week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.35.
Titon Company Profile (Get Rating)
