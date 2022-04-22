Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Lowered to €20.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

