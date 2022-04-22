Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGTX. decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $16.71.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

