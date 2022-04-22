Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SGTX. decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $16.71.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
