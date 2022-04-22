Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $21.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $21.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.45. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.69.

Signature Bank stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

