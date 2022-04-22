Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

