Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

SI opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $948,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

