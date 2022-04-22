Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE SHI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.94.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
