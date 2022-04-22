Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE SHI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

