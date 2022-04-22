SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 777,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,670,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.