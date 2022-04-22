Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 86.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

