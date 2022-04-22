Skylight Health Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLHGP)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of SLHGP opened at $13.40 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
