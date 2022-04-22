SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

