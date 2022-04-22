SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.
Shares of SLG opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65.
In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.
