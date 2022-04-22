Sleep Number Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

