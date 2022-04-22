Smartsheet (SMAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “
- 2/24/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SMAR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 924,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,604. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
