Smartsheet (SMAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

4/13/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

4/7/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/23/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00.

3/15/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 924,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,604. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,539 shares of company stock worth $2,397,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.