Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

