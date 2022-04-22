Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Announces Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNAP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

