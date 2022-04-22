Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Snap updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. 2,426,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254,410. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.