Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Announces Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Snap stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,410. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

