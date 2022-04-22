Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.
Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
