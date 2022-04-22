Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.