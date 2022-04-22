Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

SNAP stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

