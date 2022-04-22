Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.
SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
