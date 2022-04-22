Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.95% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

