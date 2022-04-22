Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.
NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 197.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 88.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
