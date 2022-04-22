Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

