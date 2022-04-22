Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $48.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.
Shares of SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.