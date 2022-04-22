Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.
NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Snap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
