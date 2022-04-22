Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

SNPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $13.98 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

