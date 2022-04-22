Snehal Patel Acquires 6,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,387.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.
Shares of GLSI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
